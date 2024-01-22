January 22, 2024

Greek apologises in court for ‘Turks out’ rant

By Tom Cleaver00
The Ledra Street crossing

The Greek national arrested in the north for embarking on an anti-Turkish rant apologised in court on Monday for his behaviour.

The man, aged 34, was arrested on Thursday morning on northern Nicosia’s central Arasta street after approaching a woman, asking where she was from, and attempting to punch her while shouting “Cyprus, Russia, and Greece are brothers! Turks out! This is Greece!

He appeared in court on Monday and accepted the charges of battery and breaching the peace.

Judge Jale Erguden said she wished to “give the man a second chance”, ordering him to sign a bond worth 50,000TL (€1,519) on the promise of good behaviour for two years.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

