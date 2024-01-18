January 18, 2024

Turkish Cypriot authorities arrest Greek national after crossing point disturbance

Turkish Cypriot authorities on Thursday arrested a Greek national at the Ledra Palace crossing point in Nicosia, apparently after the man caused a commotion there.

The incident happened around noon.

Police confirmed the man was being held in the north but had no details beyond that.

Pictures circulated of the man being led away in handcuffs. A video was also uploaded online, but the footage was shot from a distance from the Turkish Cypriot booths at the crossing point.

Reportedly the man walked up to the Turkish Cypriot booth and started shouting either “We are Greeks, get out of here” or “This is Greek, get out of here”, depending on the account.

It was thought the man may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time.

 

