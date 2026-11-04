Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas met his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin in Paris on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on bilateral defence cooperation, European defence procurement and security developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, including Lebanon.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Euronaval 2026, the international naval defence and maritime security exhibition, which runs from November 3 to 6.

According to a statement issued by the French defence ministry on Wednesday, the two ministers welcomed the strong momentum in operational cooperation between their armed forces and efforts to strengthen their military capabilities.

The French ministry also confirmed that Cyprus’ defence procurement plans under the European Union’s Safe programme include French-made Scorpion armoured vehicles.

Vautrin thanked Cyprus for its confidence in French defence manufacturers, particularly through Safe-funded acquisitions of French military capabilities, “notably Scorpion vehicles”, the statement said.

Defence ministry sources in Cyprus also confirmed the procurement plans.

As previously reported by the Cyprus Mail in March, Cyprus was in advanced negotiations with France for approximately 80 Griffon and 100 Serval armoured vehicles, both belonging to the Scorpion family.

The French statement did not specify the number or models of vehicles involved, their cost or delivery timetable, or whether contracts had been finalised.

The ministers also highlighted their shared strategic outlook on security challenges, particularly the importance of prioritising European defence procurement to strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy.

They discussed how increased European defence spending could strengthen the continent’s defence industrial and technological base.

In a post on X, Palmas said relations between Cyprus and France had acquired a clear strategic character, particularly following the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement in December 2025.

“Defence and security are central pillars of our bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Vautrin reiterated France’s commitment to maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, where French forces are regularly deployed.

The French ministry highlighted the recent EUNOMIA multinational exercise, held from October 18 to 22, which included the participation of a French frigate and strengthened interoperability between French and Cypriot armed forces.

The two ministers also welcomed the participation of a detachment from France’s 3rd Marine Artillery Regiment in Cyprus’ October 1 Independence Day military parade. The regiment had previously been deployed to Cyprus in March 2026.

Discussions also covered regional security developments in the Near and Middle East, particularly the situation in Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tuesday’s meeting followed Vautrin’s visit to Nicosia on June 8, when the two ministers signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), establishing a framework governing the presence and activities of each country’s armed forces on the other’s territory.

Vautrin also inaugurated the 30th edition of Euronaval on Tuesday, emphasising the need to strengthen naval capabilities in response to increasingly complex maritime threats.

“At sea, threats unfold above the waves, on the surface, and down to the depths. They compel us to strengthen our naval power,” she wrote on X.

She said France’s priorities were to accelerate rearmament, mobilise its defence industry and ensure its navy was prepared for high-intensity conflicts.

Vautrin also highlighted the importance of international defence partnerships.

“Our cooperation, whether industrial or operational, is essential to strengthening our autonomy,” she said, adding that maritime security was vital to protecting national territories, interests and freedom of navigation.

On Tuesday, Palmas also visited Euronaval, highlighting Cyprus’ emphasis on maritime defence and security, as well as opportunities to explore technological developments, exchange expertise and develop partnerships.