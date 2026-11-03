The British air base Akrotiri in Cyprus, as well as military installations in Greece are among possible Iranian targets according to a map of potential targets published in the Iranian newspaper Hamshahri on Tuesday.

Under the headline ‘We’ll see what happens,’ the newspaper ran a front page featuring a map that marks military installations across nine European countries, among them Cyprus, Greece, Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

The newspaper makes particular mention of Akrotiri and its role in the surveillance and military support operations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, arguing that military infrastructure in Europe used to support American operations could be considered “legitimate targets” by the Iranian regime in the event of a new major military escalation.

Similar reports were published by the newspaper Kayhan, described as hardline, listed Cyprus and Greece among the countries in which American or NATO installations could be targeted.

The reports come only hours after the United States carried out further attacks on Iranian military targets in the region surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had during the presentation of credentials of the new Cypriot ambassador to Teheran earlier in the day expressed his support for strengthening bilateral relations between Cyprus and Iran.