Criminal investigations into allegations that real estate agents had been involved in illegal activities concerning Greek Cypriot property in the occupied north have found no evidence that would lead to prosecution, the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (CREAA) said on Tuesday.

In a press release, the association said a complaint had been made public in May 2025, “creating serious negative impressions against specific businesses and the whole real estate sector”.

It said the Law Office had examined the evidence following the criminal investigation and had given instructions to archive the case, as no evidence had emerged justifying criminal prosecution.