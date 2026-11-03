Iran is ready to expand its cooperation and relations with Cyprus in all areas of mutual interest, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new ambassador of Cyprus to Tehran Antonis Mandritis on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian referred to the historical ties between both countries, noting that the current level of bilateral relations did not correspond to their historical background or existing capabilities.

He called for joint efforts and political will for the development of relations in all sectors, expressing hope that Mandritis’ term of office of will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Pezeshkian underlined the need for peaceful coexistence and constructive dialogue, adding that people should not be consumed by aggression and wars, but instead pursue cooperation and mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, Mandritis highlighted the historical connection between Cyprus and Iran, emphasising that the bilateral ties dated back to more than 1,000 years.

He conveyed warm greetings from President Nikos Christodoulides and said that he would make every possible effort to strengthen bilateral relations, assuring that Cyprus would utilise its capabilities and position in international organisations to de-escalate tensions and strengthen cooperation between governments.