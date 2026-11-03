Upgrading public spaces, the promotion of sustainable mobility and revitalisation of neighbourhoods are at the heart of a strategy for urban Limassol presented by mayor Yiannis Armeftis on Monday.

The strategy consists of five core axes including the reconnection of the city with its coastal front, a new sustainable mobility network including ‘green routes’, the regeneration of Ayia Sophia Street and the connection of the linear Garyllis park with the sea, the continued regeneration of the historic centre of Ayia Fyla and the upgrading of public squares and parks.

Referring to the coastal road, Armeftis said after the creation of a cyclist and pedestrian lane from Limassol Marina to Alexandria street, the new design focuses on completing that connection to the new wall, while also promoting the overall regeneration of the area.

“The goal is to create a continuous coastal front with greenery, safe walking and cycling routes, sports and recreation areas, which will strengthen the connection of the western districts with the sea and create new prospects for the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, planning for the “green routes” will proceed with the creation of a single network spanning around 20 kilometres. The network aims to connect neighbourhoods, schools, parks and commercial areas to the city’s coastal front and is based on the principles of the “15-minute city”, which is designed to provide residents with safe and appealing options for daily travel by bicycle or on foot.

The project is set to include urban greenery and shading and aims to function as an environmental upgrade to strengthen the city’s resilience to climate change.

The plan also sees the upgrading of Ayias Sofias street with around 5km of roads and pavements, the creation of a 2.5km bicycle path, the planting of 260 trees, as well as the creation of 569m² of green spaces.

Revitalisation of historic centre

Armeftis then went on to describe the municipality’s fourth planned project, the revitalisation of the historic centre of Ayia Fyla.

The project, he said, was a municipal attempt to upgrade public spaces and preserve the cultural and historical identity of the area.

The design will include improved access, the “reorganisation” of public space and the highlighting of what he described as “elements of collective memory”, with the aim of creating an upgraded historical core that maintains its character and identity, while at the same time responding to the modern needs of residents.

Armeftis said the municipality was investing in an extensive programme of upgrading public squares and parks covering several districts in Limassol including 33 public square upgrades and the design of a further 24 parks and squares, in addition to the more than 120 public squares and parks currently undergoing upgrades and redesigning.

“The interventions emphasise the enhancement of urban greenery, the creation of shaded rest and recreation areas,” Armeftis said.

The aim is to transform parks and squares to “lively meeting points” that could significantly contribute to the quality of life and social cohesion of neighbourhoods.