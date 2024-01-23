January 23, 2024

Packed schedule for UN envoy in Cyprus

By Andria Kades010
Colombian diplomat Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar
Colombian diplomat and new UNSG envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar

The UN secretary general’s personal envoy to Cyprus will be on the island on January 29 for a series of meetings, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to CNA sources, the Colombian diplomat Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar will be arriving a day before her slated meetings on January 30, with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Cuellar will be received by UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), Colin Stewart.

The personal envoy is also expected to have a number of meetings with the negotiators of both sides, the UNSG’s good offices, diplomats, Unficyp peacekeepers, members of the committee on missing persons and individuals from civil society.

Cuellar is expected to meet with the British High Commissioner, and the ambassadors of Greece and the US amongst others, sources said.

She is also due to visit the buffer zone and the fenced off town of Varosha.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

