‘Security concerns’ prevent MPs getting answers

State authorities failed to explain anything related to Greek Cypriot property sales in the north, including the usurpation of property in Trikomo and Salamis, during questioning at the House refugee committee on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry, police and Cyprus Intelligence Agency, in addition to other bodies, were called to answer questions on measures the Republic is taking on the matter.

Authorities chose to keep mum though, excusing the silence as a national security issue.

Sales of properties in the north are back in the spotlight after Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kursat was arrested in Rome on an EU warrant for facilitating such sales in Kyrenia.

Trikomo has seen uncontrolled development over recent months, as have some areas of Ayios Amvrosios.

Speaking after the meeting, committee chair and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros said it is a requirement that anyone who breaks the law be brought to justice and that is why the committee has asked for information on what the Republic of Cyprus, the legitimate state of this country, has been doing in recent years to prevent this illegal process.

He added that the legal service had requested on Monday the committee not discuss the subject, with the Attorney-general citing national security concerns.

So the committee decided to discuss the issue in a closed session.

“Nothing new was said in the committee today, as media reports from Trikomo, Vokolida, and Famagusta in recent months have revealed much more than what was reported today behind closed doors,” he said.

“We have not been told neither who are those who invest in the occupied territories, nor whether the cases of usurpation of Greek Cypriot property involve money laundering, and more importantly, what the state is doing to prevent this usurpation of property,” he added.

He also said that bilateral agreements are being made, bilateral and trilateral cooperation agreements are being signed with neighbouring states and unfortunately investors from these states are in the north, investing illegally in Greek Cypriot property.

Asked whether the case of the Turkish Cypriot lawyer arrested in Italy and the fact that his travel documents seem to have been renewed by the Republic of Cyprus while there was an arrest warrant against him was discussed, Kettiros said the committee learned the foreign ministry is currently investigating the matter.

Disy MP Rita Superman said the authorities’ silence over the matter cannot be tolerated.

“The session will be rescheduled in the presence of the relevant ministers,” she said.

Kursat is currently being held in Italy pending another hearing on February 6 regarding his extradition to Cyprus to face justice.