January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cyta workers and directors hold ‘extraordinary’ meeting

By Tom Cleaver03
Cyta, unions, strike, protest, demonstration
File photo: Cyta unions during a previous two-hour work stoppage

An “extraordinary and decisive” meeting between workers’ unions and directors of the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is set to take place on Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid disquiet among Cyta employees regarding proposed changes, which will impact the permanent status of employees and employee pay scales.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) before the meeting, trade union leader Elias Demetriou said “today is the last day on which the board can accept or reject” positions put forward by the unions regarding safeguards to their pay and conditions.

“Today, the clarifications or conditions will be completed and the entire discussion which took place during the last 11 months will be closed, either positively or negatively,” he added.

He spoke with optimism about the meeting, saying, “the unions, at the end of the day, see the well-intentioned interest of our organisation – to continue to be profitable, to have flexibility and to reduce labour and operational costs, and certainly to preserve jobs.”

The unions’ positions had been submitted to Cyta’s chairman on Tuesday evening, with Demetriou saying Wednesday’s meeting will “determine if there will be an agreement in principle which, after being discussed in an extraordinary session of the board of directors, should be sent to the finance ministry.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Larnaca faces urgent need for new schools, says MP

Iole Damaskinos

‘Cyprus solution the key to end north property developments’

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Momo Asian Kitchen Bar, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Worker and employer charged for labour law violations

Nikolaos Prakas

Man sentenced to jail for Paphos courthouse damage

Nikolaos Prakas

North threatens to reciprocate taxi driver clampdown

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign