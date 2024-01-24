January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road closures on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Staff Reporter00
highway closure
File photo

The entrance to the ‘Kalamies’ roundabout, from the Limassol-Nicosia highway into Strovolos, will be closed to traffic overnight on Wednesday, police announced.

The Department of Public Works will be carrying out maintenance works from 9pm until 5am on Thursday the announcement said, during which time the public can instead use the GSP stadium exit.

Overnight works already underway since January 10, are also continuing on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, as well as on the Limassol bypass, expected to last until February 29. The works are for repair of safety parapets and installation of reflective studs/prisms.

According to the announcement, these works are carried out from 9pm until 5am Monday-Thursday, on the section of the highway from Governor’s Beach to Germasogeia. One traffic lane is closed and both directions are shunted into a single lane with stop-go signalling.

On the Limassol bypass road overnight works are underway since December 11 and will continue through January 31, for the clearing of rainwater collection wells at roundabouts.

The works are carried out from 11.30pm until 5.30am in the morning Monday-Thursday. During the works, traffic entering or exiting the junction is shunted to a single lane.

Police are urging drivers to comply with temporary road markings and exercise caution.

Avatar photo

