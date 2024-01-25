Cyprus Business Now

Trade union Democratic Labour Federation of Cyprus (Deok) this week called for the immediate convening of the Labour Advisory Body to review the strategy for the employment of third-country nationals.

Deok said that the current situation is critical and voiced disagreement with the existing strategy, which, as stated, was imposed without the necessary social dialogue just before the expiration of the previous government’s term.

The union pointed out that the current strategy has led to a significant increase in the number of workers from third countries, with the prospect of further escalation.

Deok also called for the immediate summoning of the Labour Advisory Body and urged the Minister of Labour to promptly invite social partners to a meeting of the body.

Furthermore, it called on the Ministry of Labor to attend the meeting with proposals that will adjust the employment strategy based on the detailed positions of the trade union movement.

Additionally, Deok called on the government to transfer the authority for issuing and managing work permits for foreign labour from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Labour.

Deok also said that it “will not accept settlements that critically affect the rights and survival of the working class and the order of Cypriot and European workers for the temporary benefit of employers’ labour costs”.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in collaboration with the European Chambers of Commerce, announced this week that it is set to host a seminar titled “Social Partners Seminar for the Implementation of the European Agreement Framework for Digitalisation.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 09:00 to 14:00 at the chamber’s premises in Nicosia.

Introduced in June 2020, the European Agreement Framework for Digitalisation aims to analyse key aspects of the agreement through the “DigiSoc – Digital Social Partners” European project.

This initiative involves social partners, who are the contracting parties, in exploring relevant topics during seminars, featuring speeches and collaborative efforts. The focus will be on crucial points of the Framework Agreement.

These include the essential skills required in the digital era, working conditions, evolving employment relationships, and organisational changes in the workplace.

Additionally, it will delve into the topic of digital skills and employment assurance, artificial intelligence and the application of the Human-in-Control principle, respect for human dignity and surveillance, as well as methods of connecting and disconnecting in the work environment.

Moreover, the seminar will also look at any measures that can be utilised by employers and employees, tailored to their specific needs and circumstances, to maximise opportunities; as well as encouraging business development strategies for digital transformation that support employment.

In addition, the seminar will examine the commitment from both employers and employees in terms of taking initiatives and joint actions for the successful implementation of the agreement.

The seminar will be attended by the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance Yiannis Panayiotou, along with representatives from the ministry’s departments, social partners, other organised bodies, and employee representatives.

The event aims to facilitate discussions and collaborations among stakeholders to effectively implement the European Agreement Framework for Digitalisation.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, January 24 with negligible profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 135.77 points at 12:36 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.04 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 82.37 points, representing a rise of 0.02 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €119,239 until the aforementioned time during trading.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and hotel indexes rose by 0.04 per cent and 0.36 per cent respectively. The alternative index fell by 0.01 per cent while the investment firm index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.3 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), Lordos Hotels (no change), and Alkis H. Hadjikyriacos Public Limited (-5.48 per cent).