January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Peyia celebrates ‘excellent year’ for civil marriages

By Gina Agapiou02
wedding

Peyia municipality is celebrating a successful year in civil marriages with a revenue surge of approximately half a million euros.

In 2023, the municipality carried out 800 civil marriages, Maria Giagkou, the official overseeing civils marriages in Peyia told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday.

The official described 2023 as an excellent year for civil marriages in the region, saying they contributed about €500,000 to the municipality’s coffers.

Looking ahead to 2024, Giagkou was optimistic, stating that reservations for marriages in the municipality for the current year are nearly full. She added that they are already taking bookings for 2025 and 2026.

When asked about the nationalities of the couples choosing Paphos for their civil weddings, Giagkou they usually come from the United Kingdom, Poland, Israel (before the war period), Ukraine and other European nations.

“Peyia is considered one of the most popular places in the world to get married, and it offers numerous wedding packages, even on the beach,” the town’s website says.

Giagkou highlighted various venues within the Paphos municipality where civil marriages are conducted. These include the Vrysi ton Pegeotisson, all the coastal hotels, estates in the area specifically designed for civil marriages, and the area of Thalassinoi Spiloi.

To promote wedding tourism through civil marriages, she said the local authorities in Peyia actively participate in various exhibitions abroad, showcasing the picturesque venues and opportunities the municipality offers for couples “seeking a unique and memorable civil wedding experience”.

 

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Government measures for Turkish Cypriots announced ‘soon’

Andria Kades

Diners to feast across Cyprus’ divide

Tom Cleaver

€6.5 million grant for European Cultural Capital winner

Gina Agapiou

Tree planting in Paphos and Larnaca

Gina Agapiou

Sewage lorry falls into septic tank

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector freed

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign