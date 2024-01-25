January 25, 2024

UN envoy’s arrival sparks ‘new diplomatic phase’

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis

e arrival of the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar will mark the beginning of a period of diplomatic activity, according to government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, who added that the government is approaching the new phase “with sincere political will.”

During a press briefing after the Council of Ministers session at the Presidential Palace, Letymbiotis said that the arrival of Holguin initiates a new era of diplomatic engagement in Cyprus, aligning with the government’s objectives.

“It is a significant development, and we will approach it with sincere political will to contribute decisively to creating the conditions for the resumption of negotiations from where they were interrupted, following the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” he said

Holguin has already begun her contacts, including a meeting she had with Cyprus’ permanent representative in New York.

Last week, President Nikos Christodoulides said “she is ready to get to work and I think she will help us in our effort for the resumption of talks.”

Christodoulides said Holguin will visit Cyprus after January 27, and will then visit the guarantor power countries: Greece, Turkey, and the UK, followed then by Brussels and other capitals.

