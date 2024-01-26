January 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
President speaks about interconnector with UAE

By Tom Cleaver00
Christodoulides and Taqa
President Christodoulides, receives Jasim Husain Thabet, group CEO and Managing Director of the Taqa investment fund

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday spoke about the possibility of a “Great Sea Interconnector” with the United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Foreign Minister and a delegation of the country’s Taqa investment fund.

Speaking after the meeting, his press office’s director Viktoras Papadopoulos said the possibility was discussed alongside “a series of other investment projects in Cyprus.”

He said that while no agreement has yet been reached regarding the interconnector, “there is interest, and anything else that follows will be announced.”

He said the government “welcomes” such meetings and prospective investment, “because it is these investments which the country needs so our economy can be kept on the trajectory of growth.

To this end, he said the Energy ministry will within a month move to examine a list of projects from which Taqa can choose to invest in Cyprus.

