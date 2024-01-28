January 28, 2024

Kassianidou says UN envoy hope for Cyprus problem

Deputy Minister of Culture Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou

Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said that there is a new period for the Cyprus problem with sincere political will, attending a church service on Sunday.

She added that the appointment of the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus, following the persistent efforts of President Nikos Christodoulides, leaves room for hope that there will be a constructive and productive discussion, which will create the conditions for resuming the talks from where they left off in 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Kassianidou referred to developments in the Cyprus problem during a speech at the memorial service of Loukis Akritas and the mayors and municipal councillors of Turkish occupied Morphou.

The Deputy Minister said that the appointment of the UN Secretary General’s envoy, Maria Angela Holguin, is considered “under the circumstances and the difficulties that existed on the national issue – due to the prolonged deadlock – as a very positive development.”

There is a hope “that this will create the climate for the resumption of a meaningful dialogue with the sole objective of a viable, final settlement of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality aligned with European principles and values.”

