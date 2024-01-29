January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to make first ‘state of union’ address

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0120
File photo: President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to deliver his first ‘state of the union’ address on Monday evening in the presence of representatives of the legislature, judiciary and other officials.

According to Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the president will present the government’s plan for 2024, including its policy for institutional reforms that contribute to the restructuring of the state.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Letymbiotis said that the president is launching a tradition that aims to further strengthen accountability to society and contribute to the transparent and timely communication of policies that the government is planning.

“The reports relate to the government’s key reforms and actions and are part of the government’s accountability and the communication of what it plans to implement, following the action plans of the ministries for 2024, which have been published for the first time, and which cover all sectors in detail,” he said.

According to the spokesman, members of the legislature, representatives of the judiciary, local government, boards of directors of semi-state organisations, independent officials, and social partners have been invited to attend.

The first of what is to be an annual event is set to take place at a press conference to be held at 8pm.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

