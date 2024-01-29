January 29, 2024

New defence minister departs for Athens, Brussels

Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas [Souce: CNA]

Newly appointed Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas is making his first official visit to Athens as on Monday, at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

During the visit there will be bilateral talks between the delegations of the two countries, at the end of which the two ministers will make statements to the media.

During his stay in Athens, Palmas will lay a wreath at the monument of the Unknown Soldier.

He will then depart for Brussels, where he will participate in the informal meeting of the EU Defence Ministers, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will also meet the EU High Representative for foreign policy and security Josep Borrell.

The agenda of the meeting is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine, the defence readiness of the EU and current developments.

