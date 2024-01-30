January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kyrenia to use 100% of property tax revenue to fix schools

By Tom Cleaver00
Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul

The Kyrenia Municipality is to use 100 per cent of the property tax revenue it collected in 2023 to “meet the urgent needs of schools” within the region, its mayor Murat Senkul announced on Monday.

Senkul announced the move after visiting a total of 11 schools in and around Kyrenia, saying he “saw firsthand the problems which need to be urgently solved.”

Much of the required improvements concern the physical conditions of the schools, with Senkul saying he is “very happy that headteachers, teachers, and school parent associations contacted us during our visits about these issues.”

Prior to the announcement, 15 per cent of property tax collected in Kyrenia had been spent on the upkeep of schools but given the dire state of many of the buildings, the decision was made to radically increase that figure.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

