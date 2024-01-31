January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Solar panels installed in 405 schools

By Antigoni Pitta00
Εγκατάσταση φωτοβολταϊκών συστημάτων σε σχολεία
Solar panels on a school building

A €6.6 million project that saw the installation of solar panels in 405 schools has been completed, resulting in significant energy savings by reducing total energy consumption by 30 per cent, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, the electricity authority’s (EAC) board director said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a press conference held at Pancyprian lyceum in Nicosia to recap the goals and achievements of the project, which was funded under the national Recovery and Resilience plan.

As explained by Theodosiou, the project was financed by the EAC and will be repaid gradually by the education ministry. Its total cost, amounting to €6.6 million, was significantly less than the initially projected figure of €6.9 million.

With EAC’s expertise, and the collaboration of the ministry, nearly every school in Cyprus got solar panels, she said.

The project involved the installation of solar panels with a total power of 4.9 MW, thermal insulation of approximately 84,000 square metres and roof waterproofing.

This offers significant energy savings to schools, reducing total energy consumption by 30 per cent, she added.

“This project is an important step for the energy-sustainable future of our country, a necessity that emerges and is communicated in the most effective way to children and young people through this action,” Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

“Our goal is to improve the energy efficiency of schools and transform them into learning communities for sustainability and a green transition,” she added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus tourism revenue approaches €3 billion in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Institute proposes smart farming Centre of Excellence

Souzana Psara

Suspects’ request for change of murder trial location denied

Nikolaos Prakas

33 kg of cannabis found at airport

Staff Reporter

Pensions now paid within 30 days of retirement

Staff Reporter

Cyprus in ‘top ten’ countries for xenophobia

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign