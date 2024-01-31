January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus TalksFeatured

UN resolution ‘disrespects’ Turkish Cypriots

By Andria Kades019
members of the u.n. security council vote during a meeting on the conflict between israel and hamas
The United Nations Security Council vote

The ‘foreign ministry’ in the north, along with Turkey charged on Wednesday that Turkish Cypriots had not consented to the UN Security Council resolution renewing the peacekeeping force’s (Unficyp) mandate for another year.

“Contrary to the established practice of the United Nations, the consent of the Turkish Cypriots was, yet again, not sought during the mandate extension of the peacekeeping force,” a statement by Turkey’s foreign ministry said.

Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique told CNA the reports of the UN secretary-general speak for themselves and Unficyp stands by them.

“On the range of issues that have been raised, those were reported on in the SG’s report and we stand by them.

The report speaks for itself, we stand by the report.”

A statement from the ‘foreign ministry’ in the north stressed the main factor enabling Unficyp to operate “within the borders of TRNC is the good-willed cooperation” of its ‘authorities’.

“Yet again, the Security Council has repeated the mistake of extending the mandate of Unficyp without seeking the consent of the Turkish Cypriot side. We reject this approach, which disregards the will and existence of the Turkish Cypriot side.”

Commenting on the Security Council’s resolution calling on both sides to make an effort to reach a comprehensive agreement based on bizonal, bicommunal federation, the ‘ministry’ said this was a “great disrespect towards the will of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

This is because it imposes a model “which is incompatible with the realities on the ground, and which is proven to fail”.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Government welcomes UN’s resolution on Cyprus

Andria Kades

Arikli to face party leadership challenge

Tom Cleaver

Two bodies in 24 hours found washed up in Ayios Epiktitos

Tom Cleaver

Potato crops damaged in Famagusta due to severe weather

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus aiming for 80,000 Swiss tourists in 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus slides in global Corruption Perception Index

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign