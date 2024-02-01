February 1, 2024

European Union donates €2.6m to CMP

File photo of CMP members digging for remains
The European Union donated €2.6 million to the Committee on Missing Persons, it was announced on Thursday.

Following their receipt of the donation, the CMP said they wish “to express deep appreciation” for the contribution.

The donation brings the total donations from the EU, which is the largest single contributor to the CMP, to €38.5 million since the CMP became operational in 2006.

As of February 1, the remains of a total of 1,044 missing persons in Cyprus have been identified and returned to their families by the CMP.

