February 1, 2024

Trial of deadly New Year’s crash driver postponed

By Tom Cleaver00
police car 14
File photo

The trial of the driver of a pickup truck which crashed into another vehicle and killed its four occupants on New Year’s Eve was postponed on Thursday.

The man’s lawyer requested that time be allowed to collect missing witness statements, adding that his client “is not ready” to answer the charges he faces.

The man, aged 44, faces charges of manslaughter, causing death by recklessness, and running a red light.

The trial will resume on February 22.

The crash occurred on New Year’s Eve, with two grandparents and two grandchildren being killed when the car they were driving was hit by the 44-year-old’s pickup truck. All four died instantly upon impact.

