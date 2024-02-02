February 2, 2024

Man crashes into bus while trying to escape drugs police

A 28-year-old man from Larnaca crashed his car into a bus on Thursday night after being intercepted by the police’s drugs squad.

The man, who was driving with three kilograms of cannabis and a 40-year-old man in his car, was flagged down by police, before refusing to stop.

In his attempts to escape the police, he crashed into a bus, also colliding with multiple police vehicles, before eventually being brought to a stop by police.

Police then searched his car, finding the drugs and arresting him and his 40-year-old passenger.

Their investigation is ongoing.

