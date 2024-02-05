February 5, 2024

Disy leader marks anniversary of children’s A&E department

By Staff Reporter00
annita and a&e
Annita Demetriou at the A&E department

House president and Disy party leader Annita Demetriou on Monday visited the children’s A&E department at the Nicosia general hospital to celebrate a year since it opened.

“There was a great need for a paediatric A&E department,” she said.

“We are proud to say that in one year, the department has served over 10,000 children. The whole project was based on the need to have a dedicated space for children and it is a complete success.”

Demetriou thanked all the front-line staff for their contribution to the department’s “success and smooth operation”.

