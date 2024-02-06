February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

From the presidential palace to primary school

By Tom Cleaver01
Πρώτη Κυρία – «Από το περιβόλι του

First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and Education Minister Athena Michaelidou cooked healthy meals for children at the Elenion primary school on Tuesday.

The pair used ingredients sourced from the garden of the Presidential palace in the meals, while also receiving gifts and listening to songs prepared by the children.

In addition, they were informed about the Sophia for Children foundation’s initiatives by its founder Marina Shacola, as the school is one where food is provided by the association.

Karsera said she was “particularly happy” because an idea she had discussed with Shacola, the provision of healthy meals, was being implemented, with oranges from the presidential orange grove now being squeezed to make orange juice for the school’s children.

Πρώτη Κυρία – «Από το περιβόλι του

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

State considering extending cost of living measures

Elias Hazou

Kormakitis floods ‘put lives at risk’

Staff Reporter

Famagusta mayor seeks meeting with UN envoy

Nikolaos Prakas

British High Commissioner summoned to foreign ministry

Tom Cleaver

Greece reiterates support for Cyprus talks

Andria Kades

Aim for all new cars to be electric by 2035

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign