Daily News Briefing

February 7, 2024

By Staff Reporter04
may 26 23

In today’s episode, the government on Tuesday hinted it may extend some of the relief measures it introduced last November – such as subsidising electricity bills – beyond the end of the month.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner in Nicosia Irfan Siddiq was summoned to the foreign ministry to be served with a demarche, following comments made in a newspaper interview, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Elsewhere, Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the two devastating earthquakes which hit southeastern Turkey, with commemorations taking place in the north to remember the Cypriots who died.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

