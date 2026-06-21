A new village square and semi-underground car park were officially inaugurated in the Troodos mountain village of Gourri on Sunday, with the government describing the €1.8 million project as part of a broader effort to revitalise rural and mountain communities across the island.

The project, co-financed through European and national funds, is intended to upgrade the village’s infrastructure and provide a modern public space for both residents and visitors.

Speaking on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the redevelopment had been designed to respect the village’s traditional character while incorporating modern standards of accessibility, sustainability and functionality.

According to Ioannou, the project will improve local residents’ quality of life while helping attract more visitors to the area.

He said the new square is expected to become a focal point for community life, serving as a gathering place for cultural activities and local events, while the operation of a farmers’ market is expected to support local producers and stimulate economic activity.

The minister also highlighted that several other development projects are currently underway including the completed €1.5m redevelopment of the village centre in Farmakas, the €1.34m regeneration project in Ayios Epiphanios, expected to be completed in September, and a planned €1.9m redevelopment of Kampi village.

The minister also referred to the recent completion of new community buildings in Kalo Chorio and Klirou, a project costing €405,000, of which 70 per cent was funded by the state.

Ioannou said the projects form part of the government’s wider strategy to strengthen the development prospects of rural areas and ensure communities remain viable and attractive places to live.

The aim, he said, is to create opportunities for residents, particularly younger people, to remain and build their future in their own communities.