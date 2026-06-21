Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis will depart for Rome on Monday for a three-day working visit centred on an international shipping conference and a series of bilateral meetings with regional counterparts and maritime stakeholders.

According to an official announcement from the ministry, the visit will take place between June 22, 2026, and June 24, 2026.

The main focus of the trip is Hadjimanolis’ participation in the Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit 2026 – Forging Partnerships for Resilience.

The conference is organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in cooperation with CONFITARMA, the Italian Confederation of Shipowners.

The event is being held under the auspices of the European Commission in Italy and the Italian government.

As part of the summit programme, Hadjimanolis will take part in a ministerial panel discussion alongside the ministers responsible for maritime affairs in Italy, Greece and Malta.

During her stay in Rome, the deputy minister is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with fellow officials from neighbouring countries.

Among those she will meet is Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias.

She is also expected to hold talks with Malta’s Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett.

In addition, she will meet Italy’s Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi.

The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity to discuss issues of common interest affecting the maritime sector and strengthen cooperation among the countries involved.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hadjimanolis will also conduct a series of contacts with representatives of European Union institutions and international maritime organisations.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, these discussions are intended to further enhance cooperation and maintain dialogue on matters of shared concern.