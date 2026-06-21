Police arrested five people for a range of offences during overnight operations carried out across Cyprus.

According to the police, the arrests related to offences including drug possession, traffic violations and illegal residence in the Republic.

Police stopped 698 vehicles and carried out checks on 985 drivers and passengers.

Traffic enforcement operations led to 301 citations for various violations, including 90 cases of speeding.

A total of 460 breathalyser tests were carried out, with 37 drivers returning positive results. Police also conducted 11 preliminary roadside drug tests, five of which returned positive.

Twenty-six vehicles were impounded as part of the investigations.

Police also conducted inspections at 55 premises, resulting in nine reports.