February 8, 2024

In this episode, “None of the above” was the most popular option selected by voters in an opinion poll of voting intention for the next parliamentary elections conducted by Red Wolf PR company. 

 Meanwhile, the United States does not support a two-state solution in Cyprus, the deputy assistant secretary of state Jushua Huck said.  

 Elsewhere, investigations continued on Wednesday following the busting of a Europe-wide sham wedding ringlast week. 

 All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. 

