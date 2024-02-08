February 8, 2024

Man arrested for Nicosia old town machete attack

A 47-year-old man appeared in court in the north on Thursday after having attacked two people with a machete in Nicosia’s old town on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the police explained in court that the man had hit his first victim, 31-year-old Mustafa Goren, on the back of his head, causing a seven-centimetre incision.

He then threw the machete at 24-year-old Ibrahim Casun, breaking his tooth and causing a four-centimetre cut on his lower right lip.

Afterwards, he grabbed Goren’s mobile phone and threw it on the ground, causing it to break.

The police spokesman explained that they found the man in the village of Trachoni later the same day after having conducted a search of the hotel room in Nicosia’s old town where he was residing.

He added that “nothing illegal” was found in the hotel room.

Additionally, he said the man will be examined by a doctor at the Baris Mental and Neurological Diseases hospital, to determine whether he is of the requisite mental capacity to face criminal charges.

He said the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing, and that they are yet to review CCTV footage of the incident.

Judge Jale Erguden ordered that the man be remanded in custody for a day.

