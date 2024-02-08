February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrant boats escorted ashore near Ayia Napa

By Staff Reporter01
migrants
File photo

Authorities on Thursday evening escorted ashore two boats with irregular migrants on board, according to reports.

The Sigma news outlet said the two boats – with an as yet undisclosed number of passengers – were spotted off Cape Greco, Famagusta district.

Police patrol boats escorted them ashore, at the Ayia Napa marina. After initial processing, the migrants were set to be transferred to the Pournara migrant reception centre.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Forest department proposes tougher penalties for wildfire offenses

Elias Hazou

UN envoy meets Turkish foreign minister

Tom Cleaver

€36.5 million electric vehicle subsidy scheme launched

Gina Agapiou

Parliament to probe dropping of corruption cases

Elias Hazou

Arikli in peril as party withdraws rotating leadership offer

Tom Cleaver

Medical centre unveils robotic exoskeleton

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign