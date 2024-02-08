February 8, 2024

Teens arrested for spray-painting shop

By Staff Reporter02
Two teens were arrested on Thursday for vandalism of a store on Akropolis avenue in the capital, police said.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, police were informed by an anonymous witness that the two teens were vandalising the area, spray painting a store front.

Officers went to the scene, just after midnight, and discovered the two teens and arrested them.

Andreou said that as soon as they saw the officers the two hooded teens attempted to flee.

However, they were unable to get away from police.

Questioning followed their arrest in front of their parents, Andreou said.

After being charged, police said that the two were released, and will appear in court at a later date.

