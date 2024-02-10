February 10, 2024

Cyprus beer exports surge in first eight months of 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0193
The total volume of beer deliveries in Cyprus during the period of January to August 2023 experienced a slight increase, while exports witnessed an impressive 18 per cent surge during the same period.

According to data released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service, total beer deliveries for the eight-month period of 2023 reached 29.48 million litres, indicating a 0.9 per cent annual increase.

Moreover, August, the prime month for summer vacations, recorded total deliveries of 5.2 million litres, reflecting a 1.5 per cent annual increase.

Domestic beer deliveries amounted to 27.4 million litres in the January-August 2023 period, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The standout performer was the significant increase in beer exports for the January-August 2023 period, reaching 2.09 million litres and displaying an impressive 18 per cent rise compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Finally, beer deliveries for August alone stood at 0.36 million litres, exhibiting a remarkable 114 per cent increase compared to August 2022.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

