February 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Arsenal smash six past woeful West Ham

By Reuters News Service018
premier league west ham united v arsenal
Arsenal secured their biggest Premier League away win with a ruthless dismantling of the Hammers

Arsenal exacted sweet revenge on West Ham United with a 6-0 away thrashing to stay right in the thick of the Premier League title race on Sunday, obliterating their hosts before halftime.

Mikel Arteta’s side had lost twice against their London rivals this season but were 4-0 ahead by halftime with goals by William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard.

The punishment continued in the second half with Saka making it 5-0 before former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who assisted two goals in the opening period, thumped his team’s sixth on a day of abject humiliation for the hosts.

It was a sublime display by Arsenal who wiped off a goal difference deficit to champions Manchester City who they joined on 52 points, although they stay in third place courtesy of scoring fewer goals. Leaders Liverpool have 54 points.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Qatar retain Asian Cup thanks to Afif’s penalty hat-trick

Reuters News Service

Liverpool reclaim top spot, last-gasp Spurs beat Brighton

Reuters News Service

France hang on for controversial win over Scotland

Reuters News Service

Haaland double sinks Everton

Reuters News Service

Paris 2024 podium finishers to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

Reuters News Service

Las Vegas Sphere is newest Super Bowl star

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign