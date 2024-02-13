February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Chelsea snatch last-gasp 3-1 win at Palace

premier league crystal palace v chelsea
Conor Gallagher scored twice as Chelsea came from behind to win at Selhurst Park

Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to added time goals from Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Gallagher put the visitors 2-1 up with his second goal of the match before Fernandez sealed the win as Chelsea rallied to secure the points that took them up to 10th in the standings.

It was a tale of two halves for the Blues who went into the break a goal down after a superb Jefferson Lerma strike before Gallagher fired home to equalise in the 47th minute.

Monday’s result was Chelsea’s 13th consecutive win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a club record.

