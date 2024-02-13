February 13, 2024

Driving instructors to go on strike

By Iole Damaskinos
Driving schools intend to strike over their disagreement with proposed legislation governing their operation, the association of driving schools said on Tuesday.

The strike is planned for Thursday, following a unanimous decision by the three associations that make up the association.

The stoppage is a protest against measures included in the ministry of transport’s proposed law governing instructors and driving, to be presented to parliament on Thursday.

The driving instructors claim that the measures, if implemented in their entirety, endanger the viability of most schools and driving instructors.

“There was a complete lack of intention on the part of the relevant departments, the department of road transport, and the ministry […] in [addressing the] concerns and suggestions of the school liaisons and trainers for modifications. Our request is the withdrawal of the proposed bill, since there was no real and honest consultation with us,” the association said.

A convoy of striking vehicles will start from the GSP stadium at 8am and head first to the Presidential Palace, then to the transport ministry before ending at the House of Representatives.

