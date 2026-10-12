Beer deliveries in Cyprus fell by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in September, as an increase in domestic sales was outweighed by a sharp drop in exports, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total beer deliveries reached 4.32 million litres, down from 4.37 million litres in September 2025.

Deliveries to the domestic market rose by 2.4 per cent to 4.29 million litres, compared with 4.19 million litres a year earlier.

Exports, however, plunged by 84.4 per cent to 28,577 litres, from 183,503 litres in September 2025.

Compared with August 2026, total beer deliveries declined by 2.2 per cent, from 4.42 million litres.

Domestic deliveries increased by 1.5 per cent month-on-month, rising from 4.22 million litres, while exports fell by 85.1 per cent, from 192,313 litres.

For the January to September period, total beer deliveries amounted to 33.60 million litres.

Of this volume, 32.37 million litres were delivered to the domestic market, while 1.23 million litres were exported.

Based on Cystat’s monthly percentage changes, total deliveries during the first nine months of 2026 were approximately 2.3 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of 2025.

Domestic deliveries remained broadly stable, recording a marginal decline of approximately 0.6 per cent over the same period.