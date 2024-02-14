February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russians warned against visiting the north

By Andria Kades00
Tymbou (Ercan) airport

Russia’s Alliance of Tourist Agents warned Russians to avoid trips to the north, it emerged on Wednesday.

Deputy head of the alliance Aleksan Mkrtchyan was speaking on Govorit Moscow radio station, when he said the journey for thousands of Russians who go to the north “often ends sadly.”

He specified the Russian foreign ministry advises Russians that they do not need to go to the north, because it is not a place officially recognised by Russia.

Yet there are thousands of Russians,  who go “to the northern part of Cyprus” he said.

“Often this journey ends sadly. There is no support from the Russian foreign ministry in those places, which we do not recognise,” he said.

Earlier this week, Booking.com warned tourists entering Cyprus from the north. It appears specialised Russian websites such as tourist.ru, have since shared the developments.

The north’s ‘tourism ministry’ plans to take action against Booking.com over its warning.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

New dialysis unit at Paphos hospital

Staff Reporter

Interior ministry pledge to upgrade lifeguard system

Staff Reporter

‘Crooks let off the hook’ in Paphos sewerage scandal

Andria Kades

Cyprus avoids ‘humanitarian aid corridor’ in Palestinian FM meeting

Andria Kades

Cyprus could be dragged to EU court over Akamas

Andria Kades

Despair, futility, drowing in blood on Larnaca stage

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign