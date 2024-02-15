Daily News Briefing

February 15, 2024

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, intense weather resulted in scenes dubbed as “biblical destruction“.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has greenlighted the use of Casgevy gene therapy to treat beta thalassaemia and sickle cell disease.

Elsewhere, the “pay-as-you-throw” scheme is set to hit households in Cyprus in the pocket.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

