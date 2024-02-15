February 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Egyptian prisoner dies at Nicosia hospital

By Staff Reporter
prison
The central prison (Photo Christos Theodorides)

An Egyptian national who was in prison in Cyprus died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man, aged 57, had reportedly been suffering from “chronic and serious medical problems” since January.

The Prisons department said it “expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased”, but that it was unable to give more information regarding the circumstances of the man’s incarceration or illness at this time.

