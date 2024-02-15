February 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AfricaMiddle EastWorld

Israel asks World Court to reject request for Rafah emergency orders

By Reuters News Service04
demonstrations outside the international court of justice (icj) in the hague
FILE PHOTO: Protesters hold a Palestinian flag as they gather outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands

Israel has asked the International Court of Justice to dismiss a request by South Africa to issue additional emergency measures because of Israel’s plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah.

In documents released on Thursday by the ICJ, also known as the World Court, Israel argued that the emergency measures issued three weeks ago already cover “the situation of hostilities in Gaza as a whole” and the court should reject the South African request.

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Earlier this week South Africa asked the court to issue extra emergency measures to protect Palestinians’ rights in Rafah.

The ICJ last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has denied all allegations of genocide in connection with its war against Islamist armed group Hamas.

It was not clear when the judges will rule on South Africa’s latest request or whether they will call additional hearings to consider it.

