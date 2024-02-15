Tziortzis gets approval for NASCAR US races, renews with Eneos Motor Oil

Vladimiros Tziortzis has been given the final green light from NASCAR for his official participation in races in the USA.

The Cypriot driver of the Italian Academy Motorsports, who will compete in the EuroNASCAR 2024 championship, plans to also take part in select races in the US.

Last week, Tziortzis renewed his cooperation with Eneos Motor Oil / Psaltis Auto Parts for the 2024 season,

“Super happy to renew my collaboration with the number one Japanese oil Eneos Motor Oil and Psaltis Auto Parts, a real sponsor during the last seven years,” he said.

“Another dream and goal is coming true and I am proud to be approved for those three championships and more specifically on oval tracks up to one mile and for road course races in NASCAR Xfinity Series/Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series.

“I say thanks to them but also to the whole EuroNASCAR organisation for generating such opportunities for its drivers on their way to the USA, and soon we will be able to announce more news.”

NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) is a premier motorsport organisation in the US and one of the most important in the world. There are more than 1000 races every year including the well-known categories of NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Tziortzis’ programme for the USA is supported by the owner of the EuroNASCAR European Championship, where Tziortzis will also participate in 2024.

Jerome Galpin said: “We are very proud to see what Vladimiros has achieved since he turned his focus to EuroNASCAR in 2020 thanks to our Driver Recruitment Program. He is now one of the best NASCAR drivers in Europe and will be for sure a contender in the 2024 NASCAR European title. He also carries with him great support and enthusiasm from the whole of Cyprus. We are very happy to support him in discovering NASCAR USA and to find him the best opportunities to race in America.”

Iacovos Hagop Demirdjian of Eneos Motor Oil / Psaltis Auto Parts added: “We have believed in Vladimiros for many years now, and we are pleased to renew our collaboration with him for a seventh year in a row. We will stand proudly next to his plans.”

As for the EuroNASCAR Championship which is certified by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), additional development tests will follow for Tziortzis, as several changes have been made to the car based on the new regulations of the championship.

The premiere of the racing season in one of the Cypriot driver’s favorite tracks in Valencia, Spain (two wins in 2023), between April 9-14.