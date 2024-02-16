February 16, 2024

Cypriot expert selected for Frontex role

By Jonathan Shkurko00
frontex member on patrol with the greek on greco turkish border
File photo: Frontex member on patrol

Cypriot police expert on third country returns Demetris Hadjipavlou has been selected to join the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in Warsaw.

He will begin his duties at Frontex in March 2024.

According to government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis, Frontex’s decision to select and appoint Hadjipavlou to this position was made among a large number of candidates from other EU member states, “indicating the high level of professionalism in Cyprus regarding migration matters, particularly following the implementation of the Christodoulides government’s policy.”

Cyprus currently ranks first among all EU Member States in the number of returns of third-country nationals who do not have legal residence rights in the Republic.

“This is a result of the successful implementation of the government’s migration policy and the changes it has brought, particularly in the field of returns,” Letymbiotis said.

“Hadjipavlou’s appointment will contribute to the management of return operations at the European level. This is another significant step towards effective migration management.”

