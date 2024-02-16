February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
European footballSport

Mbappe tells PSG he is leaving

By Reuters News Service037
file photo: ligue 1 rc strasbourg v paris st germain
The 25-year-old's deal with the Ligue 1 champions is scheduled to expire and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid

France captain Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris St Germain that he is leaving the club in July as a free agent seven years after joining them, The Athletic website reported on Thursday.

Mbappe, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros to become the second most expensive player ever after Brazilian Neymar, who joined the French champions the same year for 222 million euros.

“Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months,” the report said.

The 25-year-old striker, who helped the capital club win five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 243 goals in 290 appearances.

PSG have not responded to a request for comment.

Mbappe last year sent a letter to PSG stating that he would not take up the option to extend his contract by a year when it expires in June.

He has long been linked with Real Madrid, reportedly rejecting a 200 million euro offer in 2021. He was again set for a move to the LaLiga side in 2022 before announcing a contract extension with PSG before the transfer window opened.

PSG, who lead the Ligue 1 standings by 11 points, host Nice on Friday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ozler first Turkish Cypriot called up for Cyprus national team

Jonathan Shkurko

Back spasms take toll on Tiger on PGA Tour return

Reuters News Service

Milan in control of Europa League layoff

Reuters News Service

Tziortzis gets approval for NASCAR US races, renews with Eneos Motor Oil

Press Release

Enhanced Games out to disrupt ‘old, slow’ Olympics with doped up athletes

Reuters News Service

On ‘Bolero Day’ Torvill & Dean relive Olympic triumph

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign