TV show we love: Griselda

Did you know a woman was once at the top of the drug empire? Griselda Blanco ruthlessly worked her way up, intimidating even the most feared drug lords. In the 70s and 80s, Colombian-born Blanco led Miami’s cocaine trade yet her story has somewhat faded into obscurity.

The TV show Narcos traced Pablo Escobar’s schemes, the most well-known of the drug world, and now it is time for Griselda Blanco. In late January, Netflix released Griselda – a mini-series of six episodes – starring Sofia Vergara in the title role.

Until now, I had only seen Vergara in comic roles, playing the loud Latin femme fatale type. Her success in Modern Family as Sofia Pritchett was so big that it made it challenging for Hollywood, and the rest of us, to see her in something different. So, when a drama series came up with her as the protagonist I was intrigued.

I will admit, I knew nothing of Griselda Blanco before watching the show. So far, the famous drug lords were men known for their violent acts. Griselda was a single mother (by choice, you’ll see why in the first episode) yet her power struck fear into even the most untouchable drug kings. Escobar once famously said: “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”

The series shows how her move to Miami built one of the most profitable cartels in history. In between the business deals, the killings and the betrayals that go with this line of business, the series also shows moments of softness, decisions caught in between right and wrong, hesitations before all hell breaks loose and an ending which left me with mixed feelings about her.

Don’t get me wrong, she was unstoppable and ambitious with blood on her hands but it is fascinating to see how a woman ran one of the most dangerous industries in the world. The fascination with Griselda (or Vergara’s portrayal of her) is shared among critics and viewers as in just the first week of its release it topped Netflix’s Global Weekly Top 10 TV. Move over Pablo Escobar.