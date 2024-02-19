February 19, 2024

Applications for subsidised EV vehicles surge

By Jonathan Shkurko055
Interest in the subsidy plans for purchasing electric vehicles has surged since the opening of the application process last Saturday, according to data released by the department of road transport.

As of Monday morning, a total of 984 applications have been submitted for the purchase of new electric vehicles. Additionally, there have been 252 applications for withdrawal and replacement with new low-emission CO2 hybrid vehicles, 44 applications for the purchase of electric bicycles, and 230 applications for the purchase of new electric motorcycles.

Furthermore, 45 applications have been submitted for withdrawal in exchange for €250 worth of free bus tickets for use on regular bus routes and a one-time payment of €500. In addition, all 104 available subsidies for purchasing a used electric vehicle have already been claimed.

Regarding large families, all 30 subsidies for purchasing new electric vehicles have been claimed, while 12 applications remain available for withdrawal and replacement with new low-emission CO2 hybrid vehicles.

There’s also notable interest from professional categories, with all subsidies for purchasing new N2 category electric vehicles (commercial vehicles with a gross weight between 3,500 and 12,000 kilograms) and both subsidies for purchasing new M2 category electric vehicles (small buses with more than eight seats) already depleted.

For taxis, 23 applications have been submitted for the purchase of new electric cars, with one application for withdrawal and replacement with a new low-emission CO2 hybrid taxi.

As of Monday morning, there were still 976 available applications for withdrawal and replacement with a new low-emission CO2 private vehicle out of 1,228, 843 out of 1,827 applications for subsidies for purchasing a new private electric vehicle, 663 out of 893 for electric motorcycles, and 889 out of 933 for subsidies for purchasing a new electric bicycle.

Additionally, 27 applications out of 72 remain available for withdrawal in exchange for €250 worth of free bus tickets for use on regular bus routes and a one-time payment of €500.

Applications can be submitted online for all subsidy categories on the department of road transport’s website until October 11, 2024, or until the depletion of subsidies for each category on a first come, first served basis.

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

