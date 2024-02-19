February 19, 2024

Carer who ‘beat’ 100-year-old man released on bail

tatar meets disko
Ersin Tatar meets 100-year-old Saban Disko

A carer who allegedly beat a 100-year-old man who resided at the care home at which she worked in Famagusta was released on bail on Monday.

In court in Famagusta, judge Aysu Cakan Alakan ordered that the woman be released on a 70,000TL (€2,106) bail, while two guarantors were also ordered to sign bonds worth 300,000TL (€9,026).

Police officer Hasan Ozcurumez explained in court that the woman had repeatedly hit and kicked a 100-year-old care home resident named Saban Disko over the head between the hours of 4am and 7am on February 15 last year “on the grounds that he would not sleep.”

At a previous hearing, he had said that Disko’s family had on numerous occasions reported bruises on his body during their visits to the nursing home, but that carers had told them he had been bruised “due to his old age” and from falling over.

On Sunday, Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar had met with Disko and other elderly care home residents in Famagusta.

He said, “it is our duty to provide our elderly with the respect, love, and care they deserve … It is our duty as a state to provide better service to our rapidly increasing elderly population in our country.”

“It is our desire to see elderly care standards rise in our country. Achieving this requires all stakeholders to work together and collaboratively.

“In order for societies to cope with their ageing populations and to secure the lives of the elderly, we must pay attention to elderly people’s rights as a priority, and contemporary and effective legal regulations must be provided urgently in this direction,” he said.

