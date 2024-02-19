February 19, 2024

Paphos regional board plans to boost wedding tourism

A meeting convened by the Paphos Regional Tourism Development and Promotion Company (ETAP) on Monday saw stakeholders and members planning to enhance wedding tourism in the region.

Representatives from Paphos, Yeroskipou, Peyia municipalities, along with the Paphos Hoteliers Association and the Paphos Travel Agents Association, gathered to discuss plans aimed at attracting more tourists for wedding ceremonies.

Efforts were concentrated on coordinating various initiatives to bolster wedding tourism, including participation in specialised exhibitions primarily in the UK and emerging markets.

Additionally, the group deliberated on implementing public relations strategies such as hosting influencers and bloggers, and organising trips for wedding planners from both existing and emerging markets like Poland, Lebanon, and France.

The meeting also outlined plans to modernise wedding venues and employ digital technology to promote wedding tourism effectively.

Furthermore, discussions addressed concerns regarding piracy within the wedding tourism industry and the imposition of excessive fees for using archaeological monuments.

Looking ahead, the group decided to expand its membership in a future meeting scheduled for March, encompassing additional hoteliers and private sector professionals actively engaged in promoting wedding tourism.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

